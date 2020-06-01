You are here

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 2:58 PM

file7aqg3skfq1imdxgi4zg.jpg
The drug works by short-circuiting the reproduction mechanism of certain RNA viruses such as influenza.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life.

Russian hospitals can begin giving the...

