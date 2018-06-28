You are here

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 10:30 AM

SOME 1.6 million Singaporeans are set to benefit from goods and services tax (GST) benefits and MediSave top-ups - worth a total of S$1 billion - announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Finance.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters by July 6 to tell them what they are due under the GST Voucher (GSTV) Scheme, which was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans and offset some of their GST expenses.

The criteria for eligible Singaporeans include age and annual home value.

Citizens can use their SingPass to view their GSTV-cash and MediSave benefits online at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.

Here is a list of individual and household benefits:

GSTV-CASHAbout 1.39 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$300 in GSTV-Cash in August.

MEDISAVE TOP-UPS:About 485,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2018 will receive up to S$450 in GSTV-Medisave in August;In addition, about 520,000 Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1959 (59 and above in 2018) and who do not receive Pioneer Generation benefits will receive a Medisave top-up of up to S$200 in August.

SG BONUSSingaporeans aged 21 and above in 2018 can receive an SG Bonus of up to S$300 at the end of the year.

GSTV - U-SAVE900,000 eligible HDB households will receive an additional U-save of S$20 a year from 2019 to 2021, which will help to offset utilities bills.

ONE-OFF SERVICE AND CONSERVANCY CHARGES (S&CC) REBATEAround 900,000 eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates until January next year, depending on their HDB flat type.

