Samsung heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 10:02 AM

ym-lee-080620.jpg
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee appeared in court on Monday for a hearing to determine whether he should be jailed over allegations of accounting fraud, in his latest brush with the law at South Korea's top conglomerate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant for Lee's arrest by late on Monday or early Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Lee, wearing a mask and a dark suit, did not answer questions from reporters before entering the court.

REUTERS

