You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 10:39 AM

[RIYADH] A Saudi health ministry affiliate said on Thursday there were no cases of coronavirus in the kingdom, denying earlier reports of an expatriate resident being infected.

Earlier, India's minister of state for external affairs said an Indian nurse working at a hospital in southwestern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus and was being treated, amid an outbreak that has killed 25 people in China.

But the Saudi Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a tweet that there were no cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

Another statement from the Saudi health ministry said that the case mentioned in the Indian minister's tweet was related to an infection with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and was being dealt with.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The ministry has taken all the precautionary measures to deal with this global issue and is in close coordination with all concerned entities," the statement added.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Arabia issues US$5b of bonds as Gulf tensions ease

The kingdom said on Wednesday it would start screening passengers arriving from China and take other preventive measures following the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus, which can pass from person to person, has been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel. More than 630 people have been infected, mostly in China, but cases have been detected as far away as the United States.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, Qatar and Bahrain called on their citizens in China to exercise caution against the virus, the state news agency reported on Thursday.

Kuwait's ministry of health said that thermal cameras were added to border crossings so passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus could be thermally screened, according to the state news agency. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession: flash PMI

Some in Bank of Japan warned of soft inflation expectations: Dec meeting minutes

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: government

Japan confirms second coronavirus case

US pharma boss gets 5 years' jail for fueling opioid crisis

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 10:35 AM
Consumer

US to unveil crackdown on counterfeit, pirated e-commerce goods

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration plans to unveil efforts on Friday to crack down on counterfeit and pirated...

Jan 24, 2020 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases after WHO says China virus not a global emergency

[BENGALURU] Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organization (...

Jan 24, 2020 10:27 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon gets US$31.5m for bank's knockout year

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co awarded its chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon US$31.5 million in total...

Jan 24, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks muted ahead of Chinese New Year; STI opens 0.02% higher

SINGAPORE shares were little changed on Friday morning, after the Republic confirmed its first case of the Wuhan...

Jan 24, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

OEL obtains S$1.2m loan from controlling shareholder

OEL (Holdings) Limited on Thursday said it has entered into a loan agreement with controlling shareholder Zhang Jian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly