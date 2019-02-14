You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Prince Says Netanyahu deceiving public on peace prospects

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 9:46 PM

file6tzg15z160m1d4kut42s.jpg
"Mr Netanyahu would like us to have a relationship, and then we can fix the Palestinian issue," Prince Turki Al Faisal, a former Saudi intelligence chief, told Israel's Channel 13 television. "From the Saudi point of view, it's the other way around."
AFP

[JERUSALEM] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deceiving his people by saying Arab countries are willing to establish relations without a peace deal with the Palestinians, an influential Saudi prince said in a rare interview of its kind to Israeli media.

"Mr Netanyahu would like us to have a relationship, and then we can fix the Palestinian issue," Prince Turki Al Faisal, a former Saudi intelligence chief, told Israel's Channel 13 television. "From the Saudi point of view, it's the other way around."

Asked whether Netanyahu is deceiving the Israeli public, the prince said, "absolutely," adding that the prime minister is doing so "for his own purposes." Netanyahu is up for re-election in April, and his prowess in diplomatic circles is a key message of his campaign.

Mr Netanyahu's office had no comment on the report. The prince doesn't hold a government position.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Israel's ties with Gulf states have warmed in recent years, primarily over a shared distrust of Iran and its push for regional hegemony. Last year, Saudi Arabia began allowing a limited number of flights traveling to and from Israel to cross its airspace, and in October, Netanyahu flew to Oman to meet with Sultan Qaboos. Israeli athletes have recently been allowed to compete in the Gulf under their country's flag.

US President Donald Trump has promoted this rapprochement, seeing Saudi Arabia and other Middle East allies as key to his policy of confronting Iran and advancing the regional peace proposal he's promised to deliver soon.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

'Black eye' for German economy as it flirts with recession

Indonesia, Australia to sign trade deal in March - trade minister

Malay business community hopes Budget 2019 will help SMEs cope with costs: survey

Thai court to hear case against party behind princess political bid

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Chinese exports unexpectedly perk up in January

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
5 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening