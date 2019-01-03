You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi prosecutor will seek death penalties in Khashoggi case

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 9:30 PM

doc73h7a2jlj0lqwapr20t_doc72c6u2q8oj64t6gdgct.jpg
Police vehicles arrive to the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct 15, 2018 to search the premises in the investigation over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi prosecutors will seek the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects detained over the murder of Khashoggi.
AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabian prosecutors will seek the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects detained over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, as a Saudi court held a first hearing on the case.

Saudi Arabia said it also sent new letters to the Turkish public prosecutor asking for "any evidence connected to this case", which has rattled the Saudi royal court and damaged the reputation of 33-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi was close to the royal circles before becoming a critic of Prince Mohammed and began writing for the Washington Post and speaking to international media about Saudi politics when he moved to the United States last year.

Saudi officials have rejected accusations that the crown prince ordered his murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, in which Khashoggi's body was dismembered, removed from the building and handed over to an unidentified "local cooperator".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains are still unknown, but a Turkish television channel on Monday showed men carrying suitcases purportedly containing the remains into the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

"The initial hearing for the 11 individuals indicted by the Public Prosecution in the case of the murder of citizen Jamal Khashoggi was held today ... in the Criminal Court of Riyadh," a statement from the Saudi prosecutor carried by SPA said.

The prosecutor's office said it was seeking the death penalty for five individuals of the 11 indicted. Ten other suspects were still under investigation.

SPA added that the defendants' lawyers attended the hearing and the court approved a request from the 11 who asked for more time to prepare their defence. It did not give details on the next hearing.

The statement said the kingdom was still waiting for responses to requests for information sent to Turkish officials.

Last week, Saudi King Salman put Ibrahim al-Assaf, a veteran former finance minister, in charge of foreign affairs, in an effort to improve the kingdom's image after the crisis caused by the killing.

Assaf replaced Adel al-Jubeir, and experts in Saudi politics said the move reflected a perception that Mr Jubeir was tainted by having served as Riyadh's chief global defender during the Khashoggi affair.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

Chances of trade deal with US rising, says ex-China official

Robots aren't yet killing off all our jobs, says World Bank

Forget about repeating strong 2018 US job gains, say economists

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73h69wdjsbq1ai0zbh6x_doc6zowynm7iuhxefb015y.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity eases for the 4th straight month in December

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening