You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi wealth fund is making another splash but this time at home

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 2:27 PM

af_dubai_171120.jpg
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is turning homeward.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is turning homeward.

Handed US$40 billion earlier this year to buy global stocks, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will plow the same amount into the domestic economy next year and again in 2022. Some of the local investments could be funded by liquidating existing assets, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a rare statement last week.

The US$347 billion sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom's de facto ruler to revive growth and get his economic master plan, known as Vision 2030, back on track after what may be the deepest recession the world's largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. The PIF declined to provide further details on the planned investments.

The fund intends to play a leading role in refocusing the economy toward underdeveloped industries like tourism and diversifying away from oil. The amount it's set to invest is equivalent to more than 10 per cent of government expenditure in 2021 - and nearly equal to what the PIF, chaired by the crown prince, spent locally in the previous two years combined.

"The crown prince needs the PIF to deliver on its main raison d'etre, which is making Vision 2030 a success - a personal and national interest for him," said Rachna Uppal, director of research at Middle East-focused consultancy Azure Strategy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, a close adviser to the crown prince, the fund has shifted investment priorities over the past five years away from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in Uber Technologies and Jio Platforms, the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

It also spent billions of dollars buying shares in companies including Facebook, Citigroup, and Walt Disney in March at the height of the pandemic-driven sell-off. As markets rebounded, it largely exited those positions and bought into exchange-traded funds focused on utilities and materials sectors.

That helped boost returns to 7 per cent, Prince Mohammed said, with some of its investments yielding 140 per cent. While most sovereign funds in the Middle East don't publish their returns, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said its 20-year annualised rate of return was 5.4 per cent in 2018, according to its most recent report.

GRADUAL PROGRESS

Although the PIF was expected to play a significant role in Saudi Arabia, this is the first disclosure about how much it's set to pump into the local economy. It comes as the Saudi government embarks on three years of spending cutbacks to bring the budget deficit to near zero by 2023.

Investment bank EFG Hermes has estimated that the PIF was planning some US$542 billion of projects during the coming two decades, accounting for around 60 per cent of the total in Saudi Arabia. It's a programme dominated by a planned high-tech city Neom, to be built from scratch on the Red Sea coast.

"The progress of PIF's project list has been, so far, quite gradual," said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic research at Cairo-based EFG Hermes. "The government is tightening its left pocket and spending with its right pocket."

The government covered nearly its entire budget deficit with domestic borrowing in the third quarter. Last month, two of Saudi Arabia's top banks - in which the PIF is the largest shareholder - agreed to merge, forming what could be a go-to bank for Vision 2030 projects.

Fitch Ratings, which downgraded its outlook on Saudi Arabia to negative this month, said the PIF's domestic investment will partly help offset the effect of government austerity. But Fitch also warned over increased borrowing led by Saudi Aramco as well as the PIF and its portfolio companies.

"This will contribute to the erosion of Saudi Arabia's balance sheet strengths and to a worsening of its overall net external creditor position," the rating company said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for new vaccine

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a...

Nov 17, 2020 02:18 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund aims to raise US$15b by offering multiple funds

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund will offer dedicated industry funds in a bid to drum up US$15...

Nov 17, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

Advisory on employees' mental well-being launched in Singapore

EMPLOYERS, employees and self-employed persons can now tap on resources from a new tripartite advisory on mental...

UPDATED 7 min ago
Nov 17, 2020 02:07 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at nine-month high; NZ up for 11th day

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed on Tuesday at their highest in nearly nine months, pushed up by financial and...

Nov 17, 2020 01:58 PM
Transport

Southwest CEO says airline is not looking to expand its fleet

[CHICAGO] Southwest Airlines is eyeing Boeing 737 MAX jets which have lost their original buyers, the so-called...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

End of the road for Hyflux board as court appoints interim judicial managers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for