SBF, trade bodies lead way on fair employment

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE pledge made by the 29 trade associations and chambers (TACs) to support fair hiring and employment practices is as much a commitment to the Singapore core as it is a commitment to hiring based on merit.
As pointed out by Federico Donato, president of the European...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes