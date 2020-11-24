You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 11:53 AM

af_wangyi_241120.jpg
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Tokyo on Tuesday marking the first such high-level trip since Japan picked a new leader in September and amid mounting concerns over Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Tokyo on Tuesday marking the first such high-level trip since Japan picked a new leader in September and amid mounting concerns over Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region.

Mr Wang could make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has so far sought to balance Japan's deep economic reliance on China with addressing security worries, including Beijing's claims over disputed East China Sea isles.

While Mr Suga has steered clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by Japan's ally the United States, he has moved to counter its influence by deepening ties with Australia and making his first overseas trip to Vietnam and Indonesia.

"There are various pending issues between the two countries, so through high-level meetings, it is important to reach solutions to each issue one by one," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Monday before the bilateral meeting.

He said he would have a "frank exchange" of views on bilateral relations with Mr Wang, including on how to resume traffic between the two countries during the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japanese media reported that Mr Motegi would also raise concerns about China's beefed-up activity in the East China Sea.

TRADE While encouraging its companies to diversify supply chains away from China, Japan is getting closer with Beijing through trade agreements.

Earlier this month, China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other 14 economies including US allies Japan and South Korea, but the United States was not party to the deal.

It was the first multilateral trade deal for China, the first bilateral tariff reduction arrangement between Japan and China, and the first time China, Japan and South Korea have been in a single free-trade bloc.

Mr Wang will fly to South Korea after Japan, for talks that will include North Korea.

"For China, this visit is important for re-planning a strategy towards the two US-allies under the coming Biden administration," said Toshiya Takahashi, an associate professor of international relations at Shoin University.

The United States, a key security backer of Japan and South Korea, is going through a drawn-out leadership transition to new president-elect Joe Biden.

Experts said Wang's diplomacy could help lay the groundwork for a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea to push forward trade partnerships.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would "actively consider" signing up for another regional free trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Japan, a key member state of the pact and next year's chair, aims to expand the CPTPP, potentially paving ways for China to join after US President Donald Trump walked away from the pact.

Mr Motegi, the Japanese foreign minister, said on Friday China's expression of interests was "welcome" but it needs further assessment in accordance with the pact's rules.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

India first priority for vaccine delivery: Serum Institute

China's e-yuan solves one stimulus problem

Americans defy virus guidelines for high-risk Thanksgiving

Tensions mount in Thai protests as Bangkok braces for major rally

Study calculates cost of US business shutdowns

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 11:51 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he saw no immediate need to overhaul the central bank...

Nov 24, 2020 11:45 AM
Government & Economy

India first priority for vaccine delivery: Serum Institute

[NEW YORK] India will be given first priority for the delivery of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine after its British...

Nov 24, 2020 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

China's e-yuan solves one stimulus problem

[HONG KONG] Chinese stimulus is due a high-tech upgrade. Transactions using the central bank's digital currency have...

Nov 24, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Americans defy virus guidelines for high-risk Thanksgiving

[NEW YORK] Busy airports and serpentine queues at testing sites: many Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with...

Nov 24, 2020 11:26 AM
Consumer

Chicago latest city to cap delivery fees to aid restaurants

[CHICAGO] The Chicago City Council approved a measure to cap delivery fees third-party delivery services can charge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for