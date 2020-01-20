Seven killed, three missing in Indonesia bridge collapse

[BENGKULU, Indonesia] Seven people drowned and three others are missing after a bridge collapsed on Indonesia's Sumatra island, the disaster agency said Monday.

Some 30 people, mostly students, were on the bridge Sunday afternoon in the town of Kaur when the newly built crossing suddenly collapsed, hurtling some teens into the water below while others clutched on to the railing.

The water level in the river below the bridge was higher than usual with strong currents after torrential donwnpours pounded the region.

"The bridge probably could not contain the weight and it collapsed - seven were killed and three more are still missing," Ujang Syafiri, head of the disaster mitigation agency, told AFP Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Some students who fell into the water were rescued, while a search and rescue team scoured a 20-kilometre radius to find the missing victims, all teenagers, he added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Parts of the Southeast Asian archipelago have been deluged with torrential downpours as the rainy season kicks into high gear.

In and around the capital Jakarta, some 67 people were killed this month as record rains triggered flooding and landslides around the capital region.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building and construction safety in Indonesia.

AFP