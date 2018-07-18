You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Several years' of strong jobs, low inflation still ahead: Powell

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, discounting the risk that a trade war may throw a global recovery off-track, said the economy is on the cusp of "several years" where the job market remains strong and inflation stays around the Fed's 2 per cent target.

In written testimony to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, the Fed chair signalled not just that he believes the economy is doing well, but that an era of stable growth may continue provided the Fed gets its policy decisions right.

"With appropriate monetary policy, the job market will remain strong and inflation will stay near 2 per cent over the next several years," Mr Powell said in one of the strongest affirmations yet that the Fed is within reach of its dual policy targets more than a decade after the United States endured a deep financial crisis and recession.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed "believes that - for now - the best way forward is to keep gradually raising the federal funds rate" in a way that keeps pace with a strengthening economy but does not raise rates so high or so fast that it weakens growth, Mr Powell said.

He did not address his views on the appropriate pace of tightening or whether he thinks, as some of his colleagues have argued, that the Fed should pause its rate hike cycle some time next year if inflation remains under control. The central bank is expected to raise rates two more times this year from the current target level of between 1.75 and 2 per cent.

Mr Powell was due to take questions from Senators later after presenting his written statement to them, and appear before a House committee on Wednesday.

Mr Powell and other Fed officials have in recent remarks pointedly declined to declare "victory" in their efforts to hit the 2 per cent inflation target, though most have acknowledged that, with joblessness at 4 per cent, their employment goal has been reached.

But the Fed's preferred measure of inflation hit 2.3 per cent in May, and was right at 2 per cent after excluding more volatile food and energy prices.

Inflation is "close" to the Fed's target and "the recent data are encouraging," Mr Powell said as he laid out the reasons why he felt the US's near decade-long expansion was set to continue. Still-low interest rates, a stable financial system, ongoing global growth and the boost from recent tax cuts and increased federal spending "continue to support the expansion" Mr Powell said.

After a solid start to the year, growth appears to have accelerated as "robust job gains, rising after-tax incomes, and optimism among households have lifted consumer spending in recent months. Investment by businesses has continued to grow at a healthy rate," Mr Powell said.

However, he did nod to the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policies, which organisations such as the International Monetary Fund have warned could curb global growth if ongoing rounds of US tariffs and retailiations by other countries raise prices, lower demand, and disrupt global supply chains.

But he said: "It is difficult to predict the ultimate outcome of current discussions over trade policy". Overall, the risks to the economy were "roughly balanced," with the "most likely path for the economy" - one of continued job gains, moderate inflation and steady growth. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

Gems, precious metals dealers face new rules to curb money laundering, terrorism

AGO finds recurring issues in government finances

Temasek expands US footprint with wary eye on trade tensions

Industrial production up 0.6% in June

Japan, EU sign free trade pact amid worries about Trump

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening