Severe reaction to Moderna vaccine 'rare': US study

[WASHINGTON] Severe allergic reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is "rare," US health authorities said on Friday, with only 10 cases arising from more than four million first doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also emphasised that widespread vaccination was critical...
