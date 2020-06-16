You are here

Shanghai to quarantine all who arrive from mid to high-risk Covid-19 areas in China

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 11:37 AM

AB_airport_160620.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai will quarantine all people coming to the city from mid to high-risk Covid-19 areas in China for 14 days, a city official said on Tuesday amid concerns about a resurgence of the disease following a cluster outbreak in Beijing.

Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health...

