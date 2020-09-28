You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sick of staying home: China expects a Golden Week tourism rebound

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 8:37 AM

rk_beijingdaxinginternationalairport_280920.jpg
China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday after the sector was pummelled by the novel coronavirus for months, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday after the sector was pummelled by the novel coronavirus for months, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings.

The pent-up demand is fuelling...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 08:35 AM
Banking & Finance

Negative real yields on sovereign debt here to stay: poll

[BENGALURU] Real yields on major sovereign bonds are deeply negative and expectations for positive returns anytime...

Sep 28, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street but with investors warily watching US-...

Sep 28, 2020 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

iX Biopharma unit obtains Australia licence to bring product testing in-house

IX Biopharma on Monday said it has obtained a licence in Australia to bring its product testing in-house, improving...

Sep 28, 2020 08:04 AM
Garage

Tesla's US$25,000 car doesn't worry its biggest rivals in China

[BEIJING] Tesla's plan to build a US$25,000 car within the next three years doesn't seem to have fazed China's most-...

Sep 28, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Hackers have infiltrated many of Washington State's agencies

[WASHINGTON] Hackers have launched a sprawling, multifaceted cyber-attack against the state of Washington, according...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

The next financial crisis may be coming soon

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.