Singapore: a global playground of infinite possibilities

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE year 2018 has been a truly eventful one for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector in Singapore. During the course of this year, we have played host to events that have changed the way the world views us.
In the eyes of the international business community
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg