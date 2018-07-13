You are here
Singapore, Aussie infrastructure players 'should join hands to capture more opportunities'
Singapore
SINGAPORE and Australian infrastructure players should work together to reap "significant potential gains" amid the rising demand for infrastructure investments in the region, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon.
While Singapore is Australia'
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg