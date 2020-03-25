Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

SINGAPORE authorities are aware of plans by several nightlife operators to throw "farewell" events on Wednesday, and will be deploying enforcement operations over the next two days.

News of these events comes after a government announcement on Tuesday that all entertainment venues here would have to close from 11.59pm on March 26 until April 30 as part of efforts to reduce the risk of seeding new local coronavirus clusters.

The Republic reported more than 550 coronavirus cases as at March 25.

A joint statement by the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore issued on Wednesday said these "farewell" events could result in large numbers of people congregating.

It reminded nightlife operators to strictly implement safe distancing measures announced by the Ministry of Health on March 20. These include ensuring a distance of at least one metre between event participants, reducing mingling, and suspending all events with over 250 participants.

The statement added that officers from government agencies, including the police, would monitor the situation and carry out enforcement action over the next two days.

Traffic police officers would also be conducting island-wide enforcement operations against drink-driving over the same period.

"These safe distancing measures are enforceable... we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who fails to comply," the statement said.

"During this time, we appeal to Singaporeans to exercise good judgement and social responsibility."