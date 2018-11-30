You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 10:37 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

AK_MAS_3011.jpg
BANK lending in Singapore rose in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in September, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

BANK lending in Singapore rose in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in September, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$672 billion, up from S$670 billion a month ago. This represents a 0.3 per cent expansion from September, reversing from a 0.1 per cent fall a month ago. 

Business lending was up 0.5 per cent to S$406 billion in October from September, again reversing from a contraction in September over the previous month. 

Total consumer loans were up 0.1 per cent to S$266 billion in October, compared to the 0.2 per cent growth in the previous month.

From a year ago, total lending rose 3.4 per cent, weaker than the 4.5 per cent gain posted in September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore to ban discharge of 'wash water' into port effective immediately: MPA

Economists, Wall Street split on Federal Reserve signals

Japan factory output expands most since 2015 in positive sign for growth

China factory growth unexpectedly stalls in November: official PMI

White House to hold roundtable with tech executives on innovation

Japan Oct industrial output rises 2.9% m-o-m

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
5 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly directors under CAD, MAS probe; calls off acquisition of drinks maker

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening