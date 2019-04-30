You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 10:44 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BANK lending in Singapore inched 0.6 per cent higher in March from a month ago, as continued contraction in consumer loans was offset by a touch of strength in business lending, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Tuesday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$676 billion in March, compared with S$672 billion a month ago.

From a year ago, total lending in March rose 2.2 per cent, weaker than the 3.3 per cent year-on-year gains posted in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence little changed in April: ANZ survey

Japan's emperor to step down in 200-year first

US deputy attorney general who oversaw Mueller probe resigns

US Army veteran arrested for plotting LA mass attack

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Asean initiative to prepare workers for future of work

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

Apr 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening