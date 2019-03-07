You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019

Merdeka Generation Package benefits to be rolled out from July and November

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_Khor_070319_7.jpg
The bulk of the Merdeka Generation Package benefits will be rolled out in two tranches, from July and November this year, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor told Parliament on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE bulk of the Merdeka Generation Package benefits will be rolled out in two tranches, from July and November this year, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor told Parliament on Wednesday.

From July, Singaporeans in the Merdeka Generation - those born in the 1950s

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BP_Grab_070319_3.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening