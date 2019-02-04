You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MDT_INDRANEERAJAH.jpg

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

16:04 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: In just two weeks, Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget 2019 statement in Parliament on Feb 18. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Finance and Education shares a sneak preview on what we can expect from Budget 2019.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Government & Economy

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

German economists propose flexible Brexit plan

The Singapore Chinese identity has evolved: PM Lee

Ushering in abundance and fortune

How Trump is wreaking havoc with Opec policy

May 'determined' to meet March 29 deadline for UK to leave EU

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening