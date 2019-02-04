Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

The Hot Seat: Budget 2019 preview with Indranee Rajah

Synopsis: In just two weeks, Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget 2019 statement in Parliament on Feb 18. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Finance and Education shares a sneak preview on what we can expect from Budget 2019.

