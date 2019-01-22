You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019

SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190122_PBUDGETSMES22_3674655.jpg
Kurt Wee, chairman of the SBF's SME Committee, says existing government assistance schemes for SMEs need to be packaged in a holistic manner.
PHOTO: ASME

Singapore

THE Singapore Business Federation wants the government to help small and medium enterprises to grow their revenues and maintain market share via enterprise and technology road-mapping.

The apex business body's SME Committee said in its wishlist for this year's government

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

BT_20190122_VMCHINA22_3674616.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

China's growth rate dips to three-decade low in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening