Budget 2020: Government sets aside S$1b over 3 years for cyber and data security

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 5:46 PM
The Cyber Security Agency is preparing measures for the next level of cybersecurity as the Republic adopts more advanced technologies such as AI, cloud technology and IoT.
The government is setting aside S$1 billion over the next three years to build up its cyber and data security capabilities, to safeguard citizens' data and critical information infrastructure systems, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

"We must also be prepared to deal with cyber threats, as digitalisation ebcomes more pervasive," Mr Heng said.

"Data security is also a vital prerequisite and key enabler of Singapore's Digital Economy. It is key to preserving trust in a digitally connected world," he added.

More details on related schemes are expected during the Committee of Supply debate in the coming weeks.

Mr Heng said Singapore's cyber capabilities have been raised significantly with the setting up of the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) in 2015 and the passing of the Cybersecurity Act in 2018.

He added that CSA is preparing measures for the next level of cybersecurity as the Republic adopts more advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud technology and the Internet of Things.

About 1.5 million SingHealth patients' personal data was stolen in June 2018 in the most serious data breach incident in Singapore history.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

