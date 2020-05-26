You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Fortitude Budget: Construction sector to get more support for additional costs needed to resume

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 4:38 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPORE'S built environment sector, which includes the construction industry, will get further government support for the additional costs that they would incur before they can resume their existing projects safely, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$285m to attract matching investments for startups

Fortitude Budget: Government tenants to get rental waivers of up to 2 months

Fortitude Budget: New law to mandate landlords grant temporary rental waiver to SME tenants

Fortitude Budget: SME tenants get cash grant to offset rents

Fortitude Budget: CPF contribution increase for seniors deferred to 2022

Forget propping up the bar in the pub for a bit, UK's Gove says

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 04:32 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$285m to attract matching investments for startups

PROMISING startups in Singapore will get financing support to help them sustain their innovation and...

May 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Transport

Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff

[DUESSELDORF] Eurowings, the low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa, said it would cut a third of the jobs at its...

May 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the...

May 26, 2020 04:26 PM
Garage

Data analytics startup Bonza bags funding from East Ventures

DATA analytics startup Bonza on Tuesday said it has received seed funding from early-stage venture capital firm East...

May 26, 2020 04:25 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Government tenants to get rental waivers of up to 2 months

THE Singapore government is extending rental relief for its tenants while ensuring that these measures flow through...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.