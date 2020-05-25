Fourth Covid-19 support package to focus heavily on jobs: Heng Swee Keat

Get our introductory offer at only
JOBS will be a key part of the fourth Covid-19 support package, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a Facebook post on Monday.
The supplementary measures to be announced on Tuesday will give assistance to workers who want to upskill. New jobs will be created...
