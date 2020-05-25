You are here

Fourth Covid-19 support package to focus heavily on jobs: Heng Swee Keat

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:27 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg

JOBS will be a key part of the fourth Covid-19 support package, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a Facebook post on Monday.

The supplementary measures to be announced on Tuesday will give assistance to workers who want to upskill. New jobs will be created...

