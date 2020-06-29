You are here

Singapore central bank working with police investigating Wirecard

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 11:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is working with the city state's police to scrutinise collapsed German payments company Wirecard, it said on Monday.

Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the police unit that deals with white-collar crime, had begun criminal investigations into Wirecard's Singapore operations in February 2019.

"In view of recent developments in Wirecard AG, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) are collaborating with CAD to scrutinise other possible aspects of the case," the MAS said in a statement. 

REUTERS

