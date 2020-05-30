Singapore courts to resume hearings for most cases on June 8

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE courts are set to resume hearings for most cases from June 8 - a week after Singapore exits the circuit-breaker period - with remote hearings set to continue.
The Supreme Court will not enter its usual recess in June, in order to deal with the backlog of matters that...
