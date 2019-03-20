Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE is the third most vulnerable economy to a sustained trade slowdown in China after Hong Kong and Mongolia, according to a Moody's Investors Service report released on Tuesday.
The report examined 23 rated Asia-Pac economies to identify the countries that are the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg