You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 1:00 PM
UPDATED Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 3:44 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

nz_factory_260276.jpg
Defying expectations of more decline, Singapore’s factory output rose in January on a surge in biomedical manufacturing, even as electronics remained in contraction, according to preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) out on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DEFYING expectations of more decline, Singapore’s factory output rose in January on a surge in biomedical manufacturing, even as electronics remained in contraction, according to preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) out on Wednesday.

Despite an earlier Chinese New Year holiday, industrial production rose by 3.4 per cent year on year, confounding the expectations of a 5.8 per cent drop from economists in a Bloomberg poll.

The increase has lifted factories out of a two-month losing streak, even with the fall in output in December revised downwards from 0.7 per cent to a more negative 3.7 per cent.

But when the double-digit jump in the volatile biomedical cluster was left out, industrial production clocked a decrease of 3.8 per cent.

“Overall, economic activity appears to have held up in January despite the coronavirus outbreak and the earlier timing of the Lunar New Year,” said Barclays economist Brian Tan in a note.

SEE ALSO

Virus alarm drives rotation into gold with record ETF flows

“However, we remain cautious on the economic outlook as the Covid-19 outbreak may have a more substantial impact in February.”

Euben Paracuelles and Charnon Boonnuch, from Nomura, also said in a report that “the uncertainty around the Covid-19 outbreak remains elevated and will likely start to adversely affect (industrial production) activity in February”.

Meanwhile, the industrial production index has also been tweaked to shift its base year from 2015 to 2019, which the EDB said was “to reflect the latest structure of Singapore’s manufacturing sector”.

Biomedical manufacturing production was up by 41.1 per cent, as a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and higher production of biological products, cranked up output.

Yet the linchpin electronics cluster widened its yearly decline to 7.2 per cent, after a 1.1 per cent dip in December, as infocomms and consumer electronics was the only segment to notch growth. Semiconductors returned to negative territory after a mild pick-up in the month before.

Meanwhile, the chemicals cluster also remained contractionary with a decrease of 5.5 per cent, as higher production of industrial gases and additives in the specialities segment could not stave off the sustained sluggishness in petroleum and petrochemicals.

Transport engineering saw a broad-based decline that dragged output down by 9.3 per cent, and general manufacturing production slid by 10.6 per cent, which the EDB said was partly due to the Chinese New Year break that fell in late January.

The sector’s bright spot for the month was precision engineering, where production swelled by 18.1 per cent, with a large lift from higher output of semiconductor and process control equipment.

On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, overall output was up by 18.2 per cent, or 11.8 per cent when biomedical manufacturing was excluded.

In downgrading Singapore’s official full-year growth forecast, the Ministry of Trade and Industry earlier said that outward-oriented sectors like manufacturing will be affected by the weaker outlook in the Republic’s end-markets, including China, where the epidemic began.

“Firms in these sectors could also be affected by supply chain disruptions arising from prolonged factory closures and labour shortages in China,” it added in its Feb 17 report.

Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce firms keeping headcount in Singapore despite virus hit

Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister

Qatar eyes diplomatic win with US, Taleban deal

China reports 52 more coronavirus deaths, lowest in three weeks

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, total tops 1,100

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, total tops 1,100

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 03:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings creditors' meeting adjourned; debt restructuring scheme approved for unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Koon Holdings on Wednesday said that creditors have approved the scheme of arrangement for its...

Feb 26, 2020 03:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Virus alarm drives rotation into gold with record ETF flows

[SINGAPORE] Global investors are stashing more and more assets into gold as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and...

Feb 26, 2020 03:04 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close down on pandemic fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the...

Feb 26, 2020 02:41 PM
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce firms keeping headcount in Singapore despite virus hit

[SINGAPORE] Even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally, a large majority of member firms surveyed...

Feb 26, 2020 02:32 PM
Transport

Singapore to build simulation facilities on all train lines to improve rail reliability

[SINGAPORE] The government has set aside S$100 million over five years to build simulation facilities on all train...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly