Singapore, Germany to boost startup collaboration

SINGAPORE and Germany are set to deepen their collaboration with a slew of announcements made on Tuesday at the inaugural Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific trade show held at the Singapore Expo.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to boost startup collaboration between the two countries, which will support Singapore-based startups in their quest to expand in Germany and Europe.

With that, Germany is now the newest addition to the Global Innovation Alliance Network.

The MOU was signed by Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and German accelerator Southeast Asia (GASEA), and witnessed by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

A specially curated two-year programme for Singapore-based startups named Scalerator will be organised to support more than 40 Singapore-based startups in entering Germany and Europe. The programme will start in Q1 2019.

Interested Singapore-based startups in areas such as 3D printing and precision composite solutions, clean tech, deep tech, digital health, information and communications technology, insurtech, Internet of Things and smart energy may apply.

Separately, to groom talent, 10 students across the five local polytechnics were awarded scholarships under the Poly-goes-UAS programme to concurrently study and gain work experience at German Mittelstand (SMEs) companies in the areas of manufacturing and engineering.

This is the fifth cohort of scholarship recipients of the programme.