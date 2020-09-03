Singapore has done well so far in Covid-19 fight, but must learn from early missteps: PM

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE has stabilised the Covid-19 situation after eight gruelling months. But while the city-state's fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world, with new infections down to "just a handful" per day and fewer than 100 patients remaining in the hospitals, the government's...
