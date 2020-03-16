Singapore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore has a robust multi-pronged strategy that will ensure the country does not run out of the essentials it needs, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday night.

This is on top of building up the country's inventory of food and essential supplies, he said on Facebook.

He added that the Republic is not facing any immediate risks of running out of food or other supplies brought in by retailers.

Mr Chan explained that this is because the Singapore Government has been actively working with supermarket chains such as NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Dairy Farm to increase the country's stock of food and essential supplies over the last two months.

His comments come after Malaysia announced that it will restrict all movement throughout the country from Wednesday until March 31 to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within Malaysia.

On ensuring the country does not run out of essentials, Mr Chan said that Singapore has local production capabilities for products such as noodles, infant milk powder and canned goods among others.

"In the event that we need to increase supply for our domestic consumption, we can ramp up quickly and easily to do so. We have also continued to diversify our sources of essential goods, for example we get a good amount of vegetables from China and even go as far as Ukraine to secure our supply of eggs," he added.

Even so, Mr Chan urged Singaporeans to continue to purchase in a responsible manner and to purchase only what they need. "Otherwise, no amount of stockpiling will be sufficient."

Earlier on Monday night, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a lockdown on the country, from Wednesday until March 31.

