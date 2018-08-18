You are here
Singapore high-tech park in Chengdu set to see first batch of SMEs early-2019
Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park has attracted over 33.9 billion yuan in investments
Chengdu (Sichuan)
A MAJOR business park in south-western Chengdu, jointly developed by Singapore companies and their counterparts in the Chinese province of Sichuan , is set to welcome its first batch of small and medium-sized firms by early next year.
Positioned as a high-end
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg