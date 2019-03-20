Singapore, HK and Paris most expensive cities for expatriates to live in

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
PARIS and Hong Kong for the first time joined Singapore as the world's most expensive cities for expatriates to live in, a study revealed on Tuesday, with utilities and transport driving up the cost of living.
Zurich, Geneva and Japan's Osaka trailed closely, with emerging market cities
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg