You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

They throw in kids-centric draws that range from kids-themed pool zones, 'camping' to scavenger hunts, sandcastle-building and special children's brunches
Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
taras@sph.com.sg

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Toddler Zone, Buds by Shangri-La. Shangri-La Hotel launched Buds by Shangri-La in January 2018, an interactive playspace that spans over 1,872 square metres in total - 572 sq m indoors and 1,300 sq m outdoors.

BT_20190420_TSHOTELNS11_3759195.jpg
Pool deck at Far East Hospitality's family-focused Village Hotel Sentosa. The hotel has four themed pool zones.

BT_20190420_TSHOTELNS11_3759195.jpg
Pan Pacific Singapore launched its Great Fun-mily Escapade Package in February, which includes themed-rooms, a children's play tent and children amenities packed into a mini-sized luggage.

Singapore

WHEN it comes to family vacations, the kids are often the boss - and Singapore hotels are pulling out all the stops to woo them, realising that kids could well be the make or break factor for many potential guests.

Vincent Ong, the vice-president of marketing of Club Med'

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

BT_20190420_JAPAN20A_3759138.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Japan inflation edges higher but BOJ still in a bind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening