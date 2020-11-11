You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Singapore in talks with Pfizer in quest for multiple vaccine sources

Govt is seeking portfolio of different vaccines for different segments of population; vaccine panel to be set up
Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20201111_SSMTF11_4321711.jpg
From left: Assoc Prof Mak, Mr Gan and Mr Wong at Tuesday's multi-ministry task force press conference. Mr Wong said the TraceTogether participation rate is still under 50 per cent.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION OF SINGAPORE

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S strategy is not to depend on any single source for Covid-19 vaccines, the authorities said on Tuesday. This is even as the government is in discussion with major pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, whose experimental vaccine was reported to be 90 per cent...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for