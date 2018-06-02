You are here
Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products
Rules of origin improved and new product specific rules created after second CECA review
SINGAPORE and India will reduce or remove tariffs on a further 30 products, improve rules of origin and facilitate mutual recognition of nursing standards following the second review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two countries.
The conclusion of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg