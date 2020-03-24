You are here

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 6:04 PM
THE Singapore government has contributed 3,000 diagnostic tests and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for the detection of Covid-19 to the Philippines in a bid to assist the Philippine government in its efforts to cope with the pandemic. 

The offer was made through a phone call between Singapore Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong and Philippine Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Tuesday. 

The test kits and machine were handed over by Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr on Tuesday at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila.

"The successful containment of Covid-19 will require countries in the region to work together and help each other out. Singapore will continue to stand by the Philippines to fight Covid-19, and work together to rid our countries of this pandemic," noted MFA in its press statement. 

