Singapore lifts halt on Smart Nation projects; 11 critical sectors told to cut off Internet access

THE Singapore government is charging ahead with its Smart Nation projects, while instructing all 11 critical services sectors here to cut off Internet access on work systems.

This comes after the completion of a major cyber security review that followed SingHealth's massive data breach disclosed last month.

The Government had previously paused the launch of new Smart Nation projects following the cyber attack that compromised the personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said it has completed its review of the public sector's cyber security policies and will implement additional protection measures for critical Government systems "to strengthen the ability to detect and respond quickly to cybersecurity threats".

The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore said it has instructed the 11 critical sectors here including healthcare, energy, banking and telecommunications to step up their security approach.

Among the measures to be implemented - all connections to unsecured external networks will be removed, a process also known as Internet surfing separation.

If there are strong business or operational reasons to keep the Internet connections, these should be mediated through uni-directional gateways to prevent data leakage, said CSA.

And should two-way communication between the secured network and unsecured external network be required, a secured informational gateway has to be implemented, CSA added.

Government systems, for one, have implemented "significant measures" including cutting off Internet access on work systems over the last three years to remove "unnecessary external connections with unsecured networks".

"While the Government will continue to review and upgrade its security measures to guard against new threats and strengthen its infrastructure, it is not possible to completely eliminate the risk of cybersecurity attacks," according to the joint statement.

"We should not allow such incidents to hold us back in building a Smart Nation and digital Government. We need to persist in our efforts to harness the potential of the digital age, while building deeper expertise in cyber security so that we can do so confidently," both agencies said in the statement.

THE STRAITS TIMES