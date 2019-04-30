You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers, services firms less upbeat about next 6 months

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 2:38 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MANUFACTURING and services firms in Singapore have become less optimistic about business prospects in the next six months, although both sectors expressed overall slight positive sentiment, according to two surveys released on Tuesday.

The surveys, covering firms’ expectations for April till September 2019, were released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) for the manufacturing sector and the Department of Statistics (Singstat) for services.

Most manufacturing firms expect business conditions to stay similar to those of the first quarter of this year. A weighted 6 per cent expect prospects to improve in the next six months, while a weighted 5 per cent foresee prospects weakening.

This yields an overall net weighted balance of 1 per cent of manufacturers anticipating an improved business situation – showing a worsening of sentiment compared to last year’s survey in the same period, where a net weighted balance of 13 per cent of manufacturers were optimistic about the April-September period in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Within the manufacturing sector, the transport engineering cluster is the most upbeat, while the general manufacturing industries cluster is the most pessimistic.

Manufacturing output expectations are slightly optimistic, with a net weighted balance of 1 per cent anticipating higher output compared to Q1 2019, EDB said.

On the labour front, outlook was mixed among the manufacturing clusters.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster, as well as the marine and offshore engineering segment within the transport engineering cluster, expects to employ more workers in the second quarter of this year, compared to the previous quarter.

On the other hand, the electronics and general manufacturing industries clusters project a smaller workforce in the second quarter.

Services sector

In the services sector, most firms also expect business activity to remain the same in the next six months compared to the first quarter, Singstat said.

A weighted 15 per cent of services firms are optimistic while a weighted 11 per cent foresee slower business.

This makes for a net weighted balance of 4 per cent who expect more favourable business conditions – less upbeat than the 8 per cent recorded for April till September last year, but an improvement from the negative net weighted balance of 4 per cent in the previous quarter for January till June 2019.

The information and communications, wholesale trade, and financial and insurance industries had the rosiest outlook for the next six months. In contrast, the retail trade, transport and storage, and food and beverage services industries are the gloomiest.

As for operating receipts, a net weighted balance of 6 per cent of services firms expect to see an increase for Q2 2019, compared with Q1 2019.

In line with their positive outlook on business conditions, firms in the financial and insurance, information and communications, and wholesale trade industries also expect a higher level of operating receipts in the second quarter this year.

On the other hand, firms in the retail trade as well as transport and storage industries expect a lower turnover in the second quarter.

In terms of employment, a net weighted balance of 2 per cent of services firms expect an increase in hiring activity for Q2 2019.

Singstat said the recreation, community and personal services, information and communications, and business services industries expect to hire more in the next three months, while firms in retail trade, and food and beverage industries foresee hiring less as they anticipate slower business activity.

Government & Economy

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

Australian police detain man, neutralise explosive materials

Temasek gears up for more US deals

China manufacturing gauge slips in April as recovery moderates

Hard-right Aussie politician resigns over strip club lechery

Japan's new imperial couple face heavy burden of tradition

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening