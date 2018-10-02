You are here

Singapore Manufacturing Federation names Ahmad Magad as new secretary-general

Tue, Oct 02, 2018 - 12:56 PM
The Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) has appointed Ahmad Magad, group managing director of II-IV infrared optics manufacturing operations in Asia, as its new secretary-general from Oct 16, 2018.
PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

THE Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) has appointed Ahmad Magad, group managing director of II-IV infrared optics manufacturing operations in Asia, as its new secretary-general from Oct 16, 2018.

Dr Magad, who has been vice-president on SMF's council since 2008, will occupy a spot left vacant by the previous secretary-general, Andy Yun. Mr Yun, who was appointed with effect from March 10, 2018, left "one or two months ago" to pursue his own interests, a representative from SMF told The Business Times.

In a press statement, SMF president Douglas Foo said he was confident that Dr Magad "will handle all challenges and build the tripartite relationship between the government, SMF and the companies to become stronger than ever and to help the manufacturing sector and our SMF members grow to new heights."

