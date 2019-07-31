You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 1:20 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Business sentiment for the second half of 2019 sank among manufacturers in Singapore on the back of global trade tensions, according to the latest quarterly survey by the Economic Development Board (EDB).
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BUSINESS sentiment for the second half of 2019 sank among manufacturers in Singapore on the back of global trade tensions, according to the latest quarterly survey by the Economic Development Board (EDB).

A weighted 22 per cent of manufacturers expect a softer business outlook for the period between July to December 2019, while only a weighted 11 per cent anticipates business conditions to improve.

Overall, this equates to a net weighted balance of 11 per cent of manufacturers predicting a declining business situation for the second half of the year.

This contrasts with the net weighted balance of 7 per cent of firms which expected an improved business outlook in the same period in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Business sentiment also worsened compared to the previous quarter, which saw a net weighted balance of 1 per cent of manufacturers anticipating an improved business situation for the period between April and September 2019.

Within the manufacturing sector, the biomedical manufacturing cluster is the most optimistic, supported by the pharmaceuticals segment which anticipates higher export demand for biological products.

In contrast, the chemicals, electronics and precision engineering clusters are less optimistic about business prospects in the second half.

The chemicals cluster is concerned about declining refining margins and weaker demand from the region, particularly China. In the electronics and precision engineering cluster, the weaker outlook is mainly due to the subdued demand for semiconductors and semiconductor-related equipment, as well as uncertainties arising from the US-China trade conflict that has broadened to the global technology sector.

Manufacturing – which makes up about one-fifth of Singapore’s economy – has been roiled by uncertainties from the trade conflict, slowing demand in China, and the peaking of the semiconductor cycle in the past year.

A separate survey by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on the services sector, also released on Wednesday, showed the business expectations of services firms have moderated for the second half of 2019.

Some 12 per cent of firms foresee slower business, while 14 per cent of firms are optimistic about business conditions. This results in a net weighted balance of 2 per cent of firms predicting a more favourable business outlook for the period of July to December 2019 – this is weaker than the 9 per cent recorded for the same period last year. It also eased from the 4 per cent seen in the previous quarter, which looked at business conditions for April to September 2019.

Within the services sector, the accommodation, food & beverages services, information & communications and transport & storage industries are among the more upbeat. Meanwhile, the retail trade, wholesale trade and financial & insurance industries are the least optimistic.

 

Government & Economy

US-China big power rivalry set for Asean summit in Bangkok

Britain's falling pound signals Brexit dismay

Trump says will look to cut US defence budget in future

South Korean cult leader jailed for beating followers

Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland, heart of Brexit battle

Tensions high as Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters face court

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

BP_Hyflux_120719_8_0.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies to again extend debt moratorium; still in talks with potential white knights

file76ge93nvafr1d5qlfjmh.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC customers can now scan QR code for ATM cash withdrawals

Jul 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Starhill Global Reit, CRCT, FHT, Japfa, Lian Beng, Tee Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly