You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore public healthcare sector gets training boost

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:35 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TPYpolyclinicNHG-ST.jpg
Jobs in the public health sector that may be disrupted in the next five to 10 years include health attendants, storekeepers, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy technicians.
ST FILE PHOTO

THE National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), together with the Healthcare Academy, will be scaling up training in the public healthcare sector.

Under two memoranda of understanding the Healthcare Academy has inked respectively with NHG and SingHealth, the agencies will set up company training committees (CTCs) at their respective cluster levels, to help workers whose jobs may be disrupted in the next five to 10 years.

Jobs impacted include health attendants, hospital porters, storekeepers, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians and drivers, to name a few.

The setting up of the CTCs will benefit more than 9,000 workers under NHG and 24,000 workers under SingHealth, the agencies said on Tuesday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Healthcare Academy, NHG and SingHealth will also look to reach over 60 per cent of the public healthcare sector workforce across 22 institutions, in a bid to help workers upskill and adapt to a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the joint statement added. 

SEE ALSO

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast boost content in SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

Healthcare Academy, set up in 2018, is formed by the Healthcare Services’ Employees Union (HSEU), the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), and NTUC LearningHub (LHUB).

HSEU will work with the management to identify skills and competencies gaps, and develop structured training frameworks. Meanwhile, e2i and LearningHub will facilitate training and learning for workers.

The academy, together with NHG and SingHealth management, will establish jobs, skills and training committees at their respective cluster levels.

Healthcare Acedemy representatives will also work with the management of NHG and SingHealth by forming committee workgroups at the institution and domain level respectively.

These workgroups aim to develop new skills among healthcare workers, help existing workers and new workers transition into new and redesigned job roles and enhance skills upgrading initiatives.

For example, NHG’s Khoo Teck Puat Hospital worked with HSEU to upskill all 46 of its existing hospital porters to become more involved with direct patient care as healthcare chaperones. These healthcare chaperones subsequently went on to understudy healthcare assistants and nurses at the wards.

Previously, the Healthcare Academy set up CTCs with Tan Tock Seng Hospital in May, and the National University Health System and NTUC Health in August this year, reaching around 24,000 workers.

Government & Economy

France and EU ready to fight back over US tariff threat, ministers say

Najib testifies in 1MDB scandal-linked trial

China hints US blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

Australia's central bank holds rates

Australia government spending adds to GDP growth in Q3

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 05:15 PM
Real Estate

Builder of ex-1MDB project weighs IPO for as early as 2020

[KUALA LUMPUR] Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn is considering an initial public offering as early as next year,...

Dec 3, 2019 05:04 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with slight losses Tuesday on fresh trade war worries, although investors pared...

Dec 3, 2019 04:50 PM
Government & Economy

France and EU ready to fight back over US tariff threat, ministers say

[PARIS] France and the European Union are ready to fight back over the latest US tariff threats on French products,...

Dec 3, 2019 04:30 PM
Life & Culture

Don’t get mad, but ‘hangry’ isn’t really angry

[NEW YORK] The morning walk before a holiday meal can feel like an act of advance penance: a show of restraint...

Dec 3, 2019 04:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly