Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

TO prevent profiteering from surgical mask sales in the midst of Wuhan coronavirus worries, retailers and e-commerce platforms will be asked to cooperate with the authorities in tackling errant retailers, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing told media on Thursday.

Later today, the government’s Price Controller will issue notification letters to retailers and e-commerce platforms asking them to cooperate with the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) and provide requested information on errant sellers, he said. He applauded platforms such as Carousell and Qoo10 for threatening to suspend profiteering sellers.

Warning letters will also be sent to retailers such as Deen Express which are suspected of profiteering. “They will give us an answer to what they are doing and why they are doing what they are doing,” said Mr Chan.

“We will take to task errant retailers who try to exploit the vulnerabilities of Singaporeans at this point.”

The government is also changing its method of mask distribution. While the national stockpile will be prioritised for healthcare workers, there will be a one-off distribution of masks to households.

The current rate of mask consumption in Singapore is not sustainable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Wuhan Coronavirus. Over the last nine days, the government has released over five million masks to retailers from the national stockpile.

He stressed that masks should be worn only if one is sick and heading to see a doctor. People who are well do not need to wear masks.

To assure Singaporeans that they will have access to masks if required for seeing a doctor, there will be a one-off distribution of masks to all 1.3 million resident households, with four surgical masks per household. Community centres and residents' committee centres will distribute these 5.2 million masks progressively from Feb 1.

These masks should not be used immediately, and should instead be saved for a situation where a household member is ill and needs to see a doctor, stressed Mr Wong.

When medical assistance is sought, the need for more masks will be assessed, said Mr Chan. He urged Singaporeans not to engage in panic buying and hoarding. The government is working to keep supply lines robust and is exploring new suppliers.

Asked if Singapore would consider banning all flights from China, Mr Wong said the situation is evolving and the government takes an evidence-based approach. This was why restrictions were put in place for higher-risk travellers from Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located.

If and when there is a need, with community spread in other Chinese cities or provinces outside Hubei, the government will update measures accordingly and will not rule out tighter travel restrictions, he said.