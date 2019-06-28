You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on regional deals as trade war thwarts growth

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 11:23 AM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will focus on regional trade and digital economic agreements to counter the impact of the US-China trade war that's weighing on the nation's growth prospects and prompting some economists to warn of a recession risk.

It's important that Singapore works on different types of regional arrangements to "find new pathways for growth", S. Iswaran, minister for communications and information, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday.

He referred to pacts such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, and the EU-Singapore free trade agreement.

One of the biggest challenges facing Singapore now is navigating external geopolitical uncertainties, Mr Iswaran said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As trade disagreements between the US and China morphed over the past year into a full-blown trade war, global growth engines have stalled, the city's central bank chief said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Saturday at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka as the leaders try to resolve their trade war.

Trade tensions could turn out to be "an opportunity for Southeast Asia to be the place where China and US can invest and can jointly and participate in growth of this region", Mr Iswaran said.

Singapore is reviewing its 2019 growth projection range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent amid concern the trade war is spreading, while Maybank Kim Eng Research is warning that Singapore's economy will probably experience a "shallow technical recession" in the third quarter.

Alarm bells on the island's growth are ringing at a time when the government is planning to roll-out key 5G technology, which is seen as essential for deployment of key automation technologies such as the internet-of-things applications.

Another challenge for Singapore is managing the technological transition within its economy, Mr Iswaran said.

Here are some other comments made by the minister:

- Singapore will have its own security requirements for 5G equipment, and will balance the allocation of limited spectrum with feasible use cases of the technology

- The city-state's 5G technology will focus more on areas such as port and maritime operations, aviation sector, advanced manufacturing

- Greater scale in the high-speed 5G technology will help in reduction of costs

- Singapore has kept its options open for a third or fourth 5G network

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New framework to help Singapore firms share data in a win-win way

Vietnam’s economy expands 6.7%, June trade surplus at US$400m versus US$1.5b deficit last month

Australia says no progress in finding student feared detained in North Korea

Faster clearance for Singapore exports to New Zealand with new customs agreement

Pain for Chinese exporters caused by more than US tariffs

France sets 2050 carbon-neutral target with new law

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

Jun 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Frasers Hospitality Trust, Memtech, Boardroom, Vibrant

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Reit takes out S$370m in loan facilities

Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening