Singapore to launch new corporate structure for investment funds

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A NEW corporate structure for investment funds that will put Singapore in the same league as other global fund hubs will be launched later this year, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday.
The structure, known as the variable capital company or VCC, is aimed at
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg