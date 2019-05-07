You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 10:51 AM

lwx_casino_070519_78.jpg
Higher entrance levies haven't stopped rich Singaporeans or those just feeling lucky from flocking to the country's only two casinos.
ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG

[SINGAPORE] Higher entrance levies haven't stopped rich Singaporeans or those just feeling lucky from flocking to the country's only two casinos.

The city-state has received about S$1.3 billion in entrance fees from citizens and permanent residents since 2010 even as tourists are allowed to enter for free, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said in response to a question in parliament on Monday.

Levies for Singaporeans and permanent residents to enter either Resorts World Sentosa or the more glitzy Marina Bay Sands were raised to S$150 a day, or S$3,000 a year, last month. That's up from S$100 and S$2,000. Singapore initially introduced the charges to deter locals from gambling.

"The daily and annual entry levies serve to deter casual and impulse gambling by locals and are part of a holistic suite of social safeguards," Ms Teo said. "Between 2010 and 2018, the number of local visitors to the casinos declined by 50 per cent."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore said last month it would extend the exclusive licenses for the two casino operators until 2030 after they pledged to invest S$9 billion in additional tourism attractions. Las Vegas Sands Corp's Singapore venture will build a fourth tower at Marina Bay Sands plus a new entertainment arena, while Genting Singapore's Resorts World will construct two new theme zones and enlarge its aquarium.

As part of the expansion, the duo will pay around S$2.3 billion for extra land, the New Paper reported, citing Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

The S$1.3 billion collected will go to the Tote Board, a government body that funds social and community programmes. 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

French president announces moves to protect biodiversity

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

US risks emboldening Kim Jong Un with muted response to missile test

Myanmar to release 6,520 prisoners in amnesty on Tuesday: president

Protester throws egg at Australian prime minister

Philippines' annual inflation slows to 3% in April

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
4 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

lwx_shopping_070519_52.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening