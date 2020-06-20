Singapore's actions in next five to 10 years will chart nation's course 'for decades to come': DPM Heng

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore needs a stronger economy, one that is dynamic and inclusive, resilient and innovative, and connected to new global nodes in Asia and the world.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said having such an economy will help create more jobs that offer better...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes