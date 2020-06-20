You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's actions in next five to 10 years will chart nation's course 'for decades to come': DPM Heng

Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 7:54 PM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

MCI_Photo_02.jpg
DPM Heng Swee Keat delivers his national broadcast on June 20.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Singapore needs a stronger economy, one that is dynamic and inclusive, resilient and innovative, and connected to new global nodes in Asia and the world.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said having such an economy will help create more jobs that offer better...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

China accuses UN human rights head of interfering

China charges Canadians with spying, Ottawa 'disappointed'

US attorney who was investigating Trump's lawyer replaced in surprise move

US sees 705 more virus deaths in 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 20, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,833....

Jun 20, 2020 03:12 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

[BEIJING] Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they...

Jun 20, 2020 02:36 PM
Government & Economy

China accuses UN human rights head of interfering

[HONG KONG] China expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to remarks on Hong Kong's national...

Jun 20, 2020 02:18 PM
Transport

Asia's deadliest roads are getting a US$2.8b makeover

[BANGKOK] The home to Asia's deadliest roads may have found a way to make its highways safer using rubber - while...

Jun 20, 2020 01:52 PM
Life & Culture

Chinese Basketball Association league restarts after 5-month virus stoppage

[SHANGHAI] The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league resumed on Saturday behind closed doors after a five-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.