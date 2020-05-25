Social services to get supplementary Budget help as part of virus support

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE supplementary Budget on Tuesday will include support for the social service sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Ahead of Tuesday's ministerial statement on further support amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr...
