Solidarity Budget: Third round of measures will not burden future generations, says DPM Heng

SINGAPORE has the plans and the financial resources to carry out the measures under the new Solidarity Budget without burdening future generations with the bill, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday.

“The key now is in how we pull together, in solidarity, as a nation to implement these plans, and make adjustments as the situation continues to evolve,” he said after unveiling the third support package to help Singapore ride through the Covid-19 storm.

DPM Heng noted that it is critical for the people to have trust and confidence in the government. “Our people must understand what we are facing and support what we are doing,” he said in Parliament.

“This is why we have been forthcoming and transparent with Singaporeans. We are honest about the uncertainties and challenges ahead, and honest about the price we need to pay for what we need to do.”

The government has been able to take “bold and swift” actions thanks to the trust of Singaporeans, painstakingly built up over the years, he added.

With the “circuit breaker” in place for the next one month, everyone in Singapore will have to adjust and adapt their physical routines, mindset and habits, DPM Heng said.

He reminded each and every person in Singapore to be socially responsible by staying home, staying safe and staying healthy, so as to help stem the escalating infections and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

“As we do so, we must keep our spirits up and look out for each other, especially our seniors and the more vulnerable,” DPM Heng added.